In pictures: Check out some of the artworks made to pay tribute to PM Modi's centenarian mother Heeraben Modi

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik pays tribute to PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi
Heeraben Modi's sketch made by Physically challenged person from Coimbatore
T. Mohanraj, SimpliCity Twitter
Sketch of PM Modi with mother Heeraben - Artist Juheb Khan
ANI
The physically challenged artist of Coimbatore along with the portrait of Heeraben Modi
T. Mohanraj, SimpliCity Twitter
PM Modi with mother - Artist Juheb Khan from Amroha
ANI
Sand art by famous sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on the day she was hospitalised