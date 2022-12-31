In Pics: Tourists celebrate New Year Eve in snow-covered Gulmarg

By: Sajad Hameed | December 31, 2022
Tourists at the snow-laden mountains on New Year’s eve in Gulmarg, Kashmir.
Sajad Hameed
Tourists enjoy on the eve of New Year with the backdrop of snow covered mountains at Gulmarg, Kashmir.
Sajad Hameed
A group of Tourists pose for photographs as they stand near a message 'Happy New Year 2023' painted on snow near a ski resort in Gulmarg. Kashmir.
Sajad Hameed
A group of tourists writes new year greetings on snow on the eve of New Year at ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir.
Sajad Hameed
A tourist couple enjoys snow fight on the eve of New Year with the backdrop of snow covered mountains at Gulmarg
Sajad Hameed
A group of tourists clicks a selfie on the eve of New Year with the backdrop of snow covered mountains at Gulmarg, Kashmir.
Sajad Hameed
Tourists enjoy the snow and skiing at a resort in Gulmarg, Kashmir
Sajad Hameed