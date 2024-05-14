In Pics: PM Modi's Show Of Strength With 25 NDA Leaders After Filing Nomination In UP's Varanasi

By: Rahul M | May 14, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.
@narendramodi
The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency and hoping to win with a record margin.
@narendramodi
PM Modi arrived at the DM office in Varanasi clad in a full-sleeved white Kurta with white churidar and Blue jacket.
@narendramodi
A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the PM including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
@narendramodi
The Varanasi seat comprises 5 Assembly segments, including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. Varanasi is the stronghold of the BJP and PM Modi. This will be the most anticipated contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
X
PM Modi won the constituency with a resounding majority in both the 2014 and 2019. This time he is facing Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is the INDIA bloc's joint nominee against the PM.
X