IN PICS: MV Ganga Vilas vessel, ship dubbed as World's longest river cruise

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023
Dubbed as the World's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters long & 12 meters wide. The luxury cruise, which left Kolkata on December 22, reached Ramnagar Port in Varanasi on Wednesday
The dining area inside the cruise ship. PM Modi will virtually flag off the cruise ship from Varanasi on Friday, Jan 13. With a capacity of 36 tourists, the vessel has 3 decks and 18 suites.
The closed deck of MV Ganga Vilas. The vessel is reportedly equipped with pollution free mechanism and noise control technologies too
Trip on the cruise ship will cost almost Rs 13 lakh. The per day per person charge on MV Ganga Vilas, which will set sail from Varanasi and anchor in Assam's Dibrugarh, is $300 (Rs 24,692).
A room on the luxury cruise MV Ganga Vilas, which will stop at 50 tourist centres during its 51 day long (3,200km) voyage between Varanasi and Dibrugarh (Assam).
Another view of a room on the luxury cruise MV Ganga Vilas.
The corridor of the luxury cruise ship.
The open deck area of the luxury cruise ship. MV Ganga Vilas luxury is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities including Patna, Munger and Bhagalpur in Bihar.
Night view of the cruise. The luxury cruise ship from Varanasi to Dibrugarh is said to travel across 27 river systems in its 51 days long journey.