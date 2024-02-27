In Pics: Meet 4 Astronauts Selected To Go On ISRO's Space Mission 'Gaganyaan'

By: Ruddhi Phadke | February 27, 2024
Four astronauts who will be part of India's first human space flight program, Gaganyaan, slated to be launched in 2024-25
X
Group Captain Prashanth Nair is a skilled Sukhoi fighter pilot hailing from the verdant lands of Kerala. Nair worked for several years in the team that prepared for India's visionary space endeavour
X
Group Captain Ajit Krishnan will be a key contributor to the mission
X
Group captain Angad Prasad being one of the four astronauts selected for mission 'Gaganyaan'
X
Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla braces up for mission Gaganyaan after 13 months of rigorous training
X
The four astronauts were trained at Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia
@ISROSight
Moment captured of the Indian astronauts' training programme during their time in Russia
@ISROSight
Various precursor missions are planned for demonstrating the Technology Preparedness Levels before carrying out the actual Human Space Flight mission
@ISROSight
Human safety is of paramount importance in Gaganyaan mission. In order to ensure the same, various new technologies comprising of Engineering systems and Human centric systems are being developed and realised
@ISROSight
PM Modi: These are not just 4 names and 4 humans, but 4 forces taking 140 crore aspirations to space
@ISROSight