Union Budget 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi attend session, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 31, 2023
Rashtrapati Bhawan Delhi decked up for welcoming President Draupadi Murmu
ANI
President Droupadi Murmu's cavalcade on its way to the Parliament
ANI
Ceremonial escort to President Droupadi Murmu to Parliament to address the joint session at the start of the Budget session
ANI
PM Modi welcome President Draupadi Murmu
ANI
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament
ANI
Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams: President Murmu
ANI
BJP national president and MP JP Nadda arrives at the Parliament for Budget Session
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi listening to the address by President Draupadi Murmu
ANI
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for Budget Session
ANI