Union Budget 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi attend session, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 31, 2023

Rashtrapati Bhawan Delhi decked up for welcoming President Draupadi Murmu

ANI

President Droupadi Murmu's cavalcade on its way to the Parliament

ANI

Ceremonial escort to President Droupadi Murmu to Parliament to address the joint session at the start of the Budget session

ANI

PM Modi welcome President Draupadi Murmu

ANI

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament

ANI

Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams: President Murmu

ANI

BJP national president and MP JP Nadda arrives at the Parliament for Budget Session

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi listening to the address by President Draupadi Murmu

ANI

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for Budget Session

ANI