In Pics: Kashmir Valley turns into a winter wonderland after snowfall

By: Sajad Hameed | December 30, 2022
Many parts of Kashmir are completely covered in snow as the valley has been witnessing a spell of heavy snowfall recently. Take a look at some stunning photos straight from the white paradise.
FPJ
The Kashmir Valley, entirely covered in snow, is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’- a period of 40-days of harshest winter
The children in the valley have been enjoying the incredible beauty in all its glory.
Villagers walk on a road along a snow covered village in Tangmarg near Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir.
Two people walk on snow covered bridge in Tangmarg near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir
Residents have to wade through snowclad mountains to carry out their daily activities
A car on a snow-covered road in Tangmarg near Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir.
The roadways in the Kashmir Valley is covered with snow completely
People wade through a snow-covered road in Tangmarg near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
