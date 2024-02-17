In Pics: ISRO's 'Naughty Boy' Rocket INSAT-3DS To Be Launched Today

By: Aleesha Sam | February 17, 2024
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch the INSAT-3DS satellite today, promising to contribute to more accurate weather forecasting and disaster warning capabilities.
This satellite is the latest addition to Isro's illustrious fleet, This advanced satellite is designed for enhanced meteorological observations
This pivotal mission will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota at 5:35 pm IST.
This satellite aims to reinforce the operational capabilities of the existing INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites.
This mission is entirely financed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences
The three-stage 51.7 m long launch vehicle with a liftoff mass of 420 tonnes, is tasked with deploying the INSAT-3DS into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
Following the launch, the satellite will undergo subsequent orbit-raising maneuvers to position itself in a Geo-stationary Orbit.
India's meteorological capabilities will increase if this mission is successfully completed.
