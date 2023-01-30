In pics: From t-shirt and a raincoat to a Kashmiri 'pheran,' check out Rahul Gandhi's winter fashion at the Bharat Jodo Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023
The Bharat Jodo Yatra has not only made the headlines for the aim and purpose behind the walk but also the fashion style of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
RaGa created buzz and raised eyebrows after being spotted in just a t-shirt amid cold weather in north India.
Meanwhile, several party workers supporting the BJP shared a zoomed photo showing Rahul Gandhi wearing hidden thermals to fight the cold wave.
It was for the first time that he wore a raincoat during the BJY as he entered Jammu and Kashmir in mid-January. Initially the attire was being told to be a "jacket," however, the party later clarified it to be a raincoat
When the BJY reached Kerala, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and other party workers and supporters were seen wearing a white kurta
Now, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra has concluded after RaGa, party workers, and his supporters completing their walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he was spotted dressed in a Kashmiri pheran on January 30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who set off a national debate when he walked the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a T-shirt in north India's cold winter, donned a 'pheran' to ward off Kashmir's bone-freezing chill on Monday.
The Yatra began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari and covered 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir – spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days.