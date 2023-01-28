IN PICS: Delhi's 'Amrit Udyan' earlier known as Mughal Gardens

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023
'Amrit Udyan' (earlier known as Mughal Gardens) to open for the public from January 31, 2023
ANI
The collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be 'Amrit Udyan'.
ANI
Earlier there were descriptive identities for these gardens
ANI
A new identity has been given to the gardens
ANI
A rose flower blooming in the garden. A bird is seen right behind the flower
ANI
A bunch of flowers of different colours blossoming in the garden
ANI
Pink roses
ANI
A bunch of yellow flowers blooming in the Amrit gardens
ANI
White roses
ANI
A zoomed out view the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the garden in front of it
ANI
