IN PICS: Delhi's 'Amrit Udyan' earlier known as Mughal Gardens

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023

'Amrit Udyan' (earlier known as Mughal Gardens) to open for the public from January 31, 2023

ANI

The collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be 'Amrit Udyan'.

ANI

Earlier there were descriptive identities for these gardens

ANI

A new identity has been given to the gardens

ANI

A rose flower blooming in the garden. A bird is seen right behind the flower

ANI

A bunch of flowers of different colours blossoming in the garden

ANI

Pink roses

ANI

A bunch of yellow flowers blooming in the Amrit gardens

ANI

White roses

ANI

A zoomed out view the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the garden in front of it

ANI

