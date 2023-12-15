IN PICS: Delhi Shivers As Mercury Drops To 4.9 Degrees, Fog Impairs Vision In North & Northeast India

By: Aditi Thakur | December 15, 2023
Delhi residents are bracing for the cold season as chilling winter returns in the national capital. On Friday morning, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature at 4.9 degrees for the first time.
ANI
On Thursday, the maximum temperature was reported in Delhi as 24.1 degrees.
Many parts of north and northeast India witnessed fog, which impacted visibility, disrupting everyday life.
IMD said that very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab. Meanwhile, isolated pockets of UP, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura witnessed shallow to moderate fog.
Amritsar was covered in dense fog, so people sought warmth from bonfires this morning. The city reported zero visibility, while Patiala had 500 metres of visibility.
At 5:30 IST, visibility was less than or equal to 500 metres in many regions.
In UP's Ghoorpur, visibility was 200 metres, while Lucknow and Varanasi had 500 metres each. Assam's Guwahati and Meghalaya reported visibility at 200 metres.
Fog is a weather condition in which extremely minute water drops combine to form a thick cloud near the land or sea, making visibility difficult.
