Cyclone Mandous Effect: Incessant rains, heavy wind in 3 Southern India states, check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022
Chennai police alerts citizens, says Cyclone Mandous is getting STRONGER and will Intensify over the night. Schools shall remain shut. It is advisable to stock up grocery and important items to avoid any unforeseen circumstances. FOR EMERGENCY, 📞 1913 (GCC), Police 100
Twitter @chennaipolice_
3 Tamil Nadu districts on red alert as cyclone 'Mandous' maintains severe intensity
ANI
Cyclone Mandous destroys wooden-ramp built for differently-abled at the Marina Beach. The ramp was inaugurated a week ago.
Tirupati Tirumala temple amid Cyclone Mandous
ANI
Karaikal District Collector urges the fishermen of Karaikal medu, Kottucheri and other villages to keep the fishing equipments safe and secure.
AIR Twitter
Puducherry: A house gets washed away at Pillaichavadi fishing hamlet due to the onslaught of the high tide waves. Puducherry is witnessing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Mandous
Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy, PWD Minister Lakshmi Narayanan, District Collector Vallavan visit the fishermen villages and inspect the damaged houses due to sea erosion.
AIR Twitter
Chennai: Amid Cyclone Mandous, high rise hoardings removed from all places as precautionary measure. Pic from Jothi Theatre.
Cyclone Mandous: Coastal guards initiate pre-emptive measures
ANI
As per Weather India report, the Cyclone Mandous will maintain its intensity of a Severe Cyclonic Storm until Friday afternoon. Thereafter, the cyclone will gradually weaken into a Cyclonic Storm, & retain that intensity until landfall over Southeast India post midnight.
Twitter @weatherindia