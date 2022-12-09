Cyclone Mandous Effect: Incessant rains, heavy wind in 3 Southern India states, check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022

Chennai police alerts citizens, says Cyclone Mandous is getting STRONGER and will Intensify over the night. Schools shall remain shut. It is advisable to stock up grocery and important items to avoid any unforeseen circumstances. FOR EMERGENCY, 📞 1913 (GCC), Police 100

Twitter @chennaipolice_

3 Tamil Nadu districts on red alert as cyclone 'Mandous' maintains severe intensity

ANI

Cyclone Mandous destroys wooden-ramp built for differently-abled at the Marina Beach. The ramp was inaugurated a week ago.

Twitter

Tirupati Tirumala temple amid Cyclone Mandous

ANI

Karaikal District Collector urges the fishermen of Karaikal medu, Kottucheri and other villages to keep the fishing equipments safe and secure.

AIR Twitter

Puducherry: A house gets washed away at Pillaichavadi fishing hamlet due to the onslaught of the high tide waves. Puducherry is witnessing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Mandous

Twitter

Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy, PWD Minister Lakshmi Narayanan, District Collector Vallavan visit the fishermen villages and inspect the damaged houses due to sea erosion.

AIR Twitter

Chennai: Amid Cyclone Mandous, high rise hoardings removed from all places as precautionary measure. Pic from Jothi Theatre.

Twitter

Cyclone Mandous: Coastal guards initiate pre-emptive measures

ANI

As per Weather India report, the Cyclone Mandous will maintain its intensity of a Severe Cyclonic Storm until Friday afternoon. T​hereafter, the cyclone will gradually weaken into a Cyclonic Storm, & retain that intensity until landfall over Southeast India post midnight.

Twitter @weatherindia