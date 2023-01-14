IN PICS: Come lets take a virtual trip of Kolkata's Gangasagar Mela

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023
The Gangasagar Mela in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal began on January 8
A man holding his family by his muffler so that they don't get lost in the mela- An estimated 30 lakh devotees are said visit in the Gangasagar Mela.
A little boy dressed as a 'sanyasi' in the Gangasagar Mela
The Naga Sadhus from the Gangasagar Mela
ANI
Sunset at the Gangasagar Mela
The Kapil Muni temple -The Gangasagar is primarily important for Kapil Muni Ashram. With a single glance, Kapil Muni had turned King Sagar's sons into ashes.
District administration has deployed police personnel & water ambulances at Sagardwip, South 24 Parganas for safety and security of devotees
ANI
Volunteers of Bharat Sevashram Sangha in service of the pilgrims arriving at the Gangasagar Mela
The Naga Sadhus at the Gangasagar Mela
ANI
Distribution of blankets to the visiting sadhus by Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Gangasagar Mela
A Naga Sadhu covered in 'rakh' (ashes) sits at the Mela- some of these Naga Sadhus travel thousands of kilometers to come to the Gangasagar Mela
ANI
A man dresses as lord 'Shiva' at the Gangasagar Mela- Gangasagar Mela is the second largest fair after Kumbh Mela
ANI
Several devotees from different parts of the country gathered at Kolkata's Babu Ghat to take a holy dip during Gangasagar Mela on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
ANI