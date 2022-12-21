In Pics | Chillai Kalan, the 40 harshest days of winter in Kashmir

By: Sajad Hameed | December 21, 2022
While Kashmir's mountains remain covered in snow for weeks afterwards, the period from December 21 to January 31 is generally the coldest.
During Chillai Kalan, the Dal Lake freezes, children play cricket on the surface of frozen lakes and rivers.
In Kashmir, the Chillai Kalan is followed by a 20-day-long Chillai-Khurd (small cold), which lasts till February 19, and a 10-day-long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold), from February 20 to March
Water bodies, including the Dal Lake, freeze.
During Chillai Kalan, water supply lines freeze and people in the Valley find it hard to get potable water.
The snow and ice of Chillai Kalan make the roads slippery, and cause hardships to drivers. The slippery roads also lead to a number of accidents every year.
Icicles form in the Chinar trees and apple orchards.
On the other hand, the snow that falls during this period also replenishes the rivers, streams and lakes of Kashmir.
