In Pics: 5 times politicians were caught watching porn at work

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
Jadab Lal Nath BJP leader Jadab Lal Nath from Tripura was spotted watching a porn video on his tablet inside the assembly during an ongoing session held between March 24 and March 28. Rajeev Bhattacharya, Tripura BJP President said that a notice will be sent to Jadab in this regard on behalf of the party.
Twitter video screen grab
BJP MLA Laxman Savadi BJP MLA Laxman Savadi was in news in 2012 after he was caught watching porn on his phone in the state assembly along with aother minister CC Patil. The two ministers had quit following public outrage. Savadi had denied watching porn, saying that he was “watching the footage to prepare for a discussion.”
File
A British lawmaker Neil Parish resigned in May 2022 after he admitted that he watched porn on his phone in the House of Commons chamber. Parish had described the controversial event as “moment of madness.”
BBC
Brazilian politician Joao Rodrigues was caught on camera watching porn on his mobile phone while in parliament in 2015. The incident happened as he sat in the Chamber of Deputies during a debate on electoral reform.
Arifinto of the Islamic Prosperous Justice Party in Indonesia in 2011 who had helped pass a tough anti-pornography law resigned after he got caught watching sexually explicit videos on his computer during a parliamentary debate.