In Photos: PM Modi's Spiritual Sojourn In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

By: Tejas Joshi | January 20, 2024
On his visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, PM Modi offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
"Prabhu Sri Ram’s connection with this Temple is long-standing. I feel blessed to have been blessed by the God whom Prabhu Sri Ram also worshipped," the PM said on his visit.
PM Modi was observed affectionately interacting with an elephant named Andal and also took its blessings.
PM Modi also visited Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple to offer prayers.
He later took a holy dip at the Agni Theerth beach in Rameswaram.
The Prime Minister also listened to verses of the Kamba Ramayan at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.
"The fact that this is the very Temple where the great Kamban first publically presented his Ramayan makes it more noteworthy," PM Modi said on his experience, which "he will cherish for entire life".
Earlier, PM Modi participated in a roadshow as people gathered on sidelines to welcome him to the holy city.