From Sagarika Ghose To Manish Sisodia: Journalists Who Turned Politicians

By: Aleesha Sam | February 12, 2024
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated journalist Sagarikha Ghose as a Rajya Sabha candidate for the upcoming polls. Ghose is a senior journalist, columnist, and author and has contributed her work prominent publications such as The Times of India, Outlook, and The Indian Express.
Arun Shourie transitioned to politics in the late 1980s after a successful journalism career. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as a Member of Parliament for two terms, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004 and 2004 to 2010.
Kumar Ketkar, an Indian journalist and political commentator, joined politics in 2018 when he became a member of the Indian National Congress (INC).
Swapan Dasgupta, an Indian journalist joined politics in 2015. He was nominated as a MP to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India on the recommendation of the BJP.
Manish Sisodia worked as a journalist for Zee News and joined politics in 2012. After the AAP formed government in Delhi, Sisodia was appointed as a Deputy CM for the national capital.
Supriya Shrinate was a news anchor at ET Now. She joined the Indian National Congress in 2019. She is now the Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platform of the INC.
A investigative journalist and social activist, Ashish Ketan joined the Aam Admi Party in 2014. He is a active member of the party.
Shazia Ilami has been an anchor on Star News, where she hosted and produced the popular prime time news show Desh Videsh. She joined the Aam Admi Party in 2012 and was active member in the early years and was also a spokesperson for the party.
