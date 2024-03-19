In Photos: From Begusarai To Delhi, Here's A List Of Most Polluted Indian Cities In The World

By: Rahul M | March 19, 2024
Swiss air quality monitoring body, IQAir released a report which listed of most polluted cities in the world where top 42 cities were from India
Bihar's Begusarai was ranked the most polluted city in the world with an an average PM 2.5 concentration of 118.9 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023
Delhi continues to be the worst capital city in air quality PM2.5 levels worsened to 92.7 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023. Delhi ranked third in the list
Meanwhile, Guwahati was ranked the second most polluted city in the world, with an PM2.5 concentration from 51 to 105.4 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022 and 2023
Mumbai was ranked at the 228th position in the most polluted city in the world
Greater Noida was ranked 11th position in the list of most polluted city in the world
Meerut ranked on the 28th position in the list with an average PM2.5 concentration
Pollution in Meerut considered as unhealthy for certain age groups, Swiss air quality monitoring body report Meerut was ranked 28th in the list
