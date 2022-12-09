HP Polls: Candidates winning and losing with the highest margins; In pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022
Vikramaditya Singh from Congress wins by a massive margin of 13,860 votes from Shimla rural costituency
Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur from BJP wins by a margin of 41,183 votes from Seraj constiuency
Kewal Singh Pathania from Congress wins by a margin of 12,243 votes from Shahpur constituency
Asha Kumari from Congress loses by a margin of 9,918 votes from the Dalhousie constituency
Govind Thakur from BJP lost by a margin of 2,957 from the Manali constituency
BJP rebel KL Thakur wins by a margin of 13264 votes from the Nalagarh constituency
Rohit Thakur from Congress wins by a margin of 5,069 votes from the Jubbal Kotkhai constituency
Anil Sharma from BJP, father of actor Ayush Sharma, husband of Salman Khan's sisters wins from Mandi constituency by a margin of 10,006 votes
Mukesh Agnihotri from Congress wins by a margin of 9148 votes from the Haroli constituency
