HP Polls: Candidates winning and losing with the highest margins; In pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022

Vikramaditya Singh from Congress wins by a massive margin of 13,860 votes from Shimla rural costituency

ANI

Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur from BJP wins by a margin of 41,183 votes from Seraj constiuency

ANI

Kewal Singh Pathania from Congress wins by a margin of 12,243 votes from Shahpur constituency

Twitter

Asha Kumari from Congress loses by a margin of 9,918 votes from the Dalhousie constituency

Twitter

Govind Thakur from BJP lost by a margin of 2,957 from the Manali constituency

Twitter

BJP rebel KL Thakur wins by a margin of 13264 votes from the Nalagarh constituency

Twitter

Rohit Thakur from Congress wins by a margin of 5,069 votes from the Jubbal Kotkhai constituency

ANI

Anil Sharma from BJP, father of actor Ayush Sharma, husband of Salman Khan's sisters wins from Mandi constituency by a margin of 10,006 votes

ANI

Mukesh Agnihotri from Congress wins by a margin of 9148 votes from the Haroli constituency

ANI