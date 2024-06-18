Historic Significance Of Nalanda University

By: Manasi Kamble | June 18, 2024
Nalanda University was established in the 5th century which attracted students from all over the world. The ancient University flourished for 800 years before it was burnt down by invaders in the 12th century.
Nalanda University
Nalanda is believed to have been founded sometime between the 5th and 6th century BC The ruins of Nalanda are located in the modern-day Bihar, around 88 km southeast of the capital city Patna.
Nalanda is considered one of the first international universities in the world. It is also one of the important national heritage sites of India. It was established during the great Gupta empire and reached its peak under the rule of Gupta king Kumaragupta.
The ancient university of Nalanda was established by the Gupta king Kumaragupta in 5th BCE. It is believed that the university hosted around 10,000 students and 2000 scholars at its peak
One of the most distinctive components of Nalanda University was its astonishing library. The library of Nalanda was a collection of educational books, notes of scholars, and curriculum books on various subjects. It is said that when the Mughals sacked the university, the library kept burning for almost three months
Many foreign Southeast Asian kingdoms sent scholars and students to the university. The university at its peak hosted scholars not only from Kannauj and India but also from countries like China, Tibet, Korea, Japan, Persia, Turkey, and Indonesia
In 2006, the former President of India, Mr A.P.J Abdul Kalam, suggested the revival of the ancient university in Bihar.
Nalanda University
Today the international students include students from Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Laos, Liberia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Thailand, Türkiye, Uganda, USA, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.
Nalanda University