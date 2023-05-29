Hindi Journalism Day: What happened to first Hindi newspaper Udant Martand?

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
On May 30, 1826, the first Hindi newspaper was published in Calcutta. In honour of this historic event, the day was coined as "Hindi Journalism Day"
Pexels
The first Hindi newspaper was "Udant Martand" (the rising sun). It was a weekly published every Tuesday. Notably, it was the first-ever newspaper completely written in Hindi using the Devanagari script.
The newspaper began with 500 copies on a weekly basis
Pexels
It was published by Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla, who was a lawyer by profession
Udant Martand employees had a mix of Khari Boli and Braj Bhasha dialects of Hindi
Pexels
At that time, English, Bangla, and Persian newspapers had more readership with a lesser scope for Hindi newspapers
Pexels
The newspaper found it difficult to find subscribers due to its distance from Hindi-speaking areas of the North. Higher postal rates also bothered people from buying it
Pexels
In 1827, only a year later, the newspaper collapsed due to financial breakdown. But it had already ignited the fire and paved way for Hindi journalism
Pexels