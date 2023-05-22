Heatwave alert: IMD warns Delhi on severe weather after temperature goes above 45 degrees Celsius

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
Delhi is experiencing scorching heat in the recent days and witnessing a hot summer this May. Also, the weather conditions in the national capital seemed to get no relief as IMD recently hinted at a heatwave.
The weather agency reported that four stations in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or slightly higher, marking the first occurrence of such high temperatures.
Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature on Sunday, reaching 46.3 degrees Celsius.
The IMD stated that according to their heat wave criteria, when the actual maximum temperature reaches 45 degrees Celsius or more for two consecutive days, a heat wave is declared on the second day.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 40.4 degrees.
