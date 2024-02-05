'Nehru Thought Indians Are Lazy, Less Intelligent': Here's How PM Modi Attacked India’s First Prime Minister In Parliament

By: Abhishek Singh | February 05, 2024
“The country has suffered through the mindset of the Congress party which has never trusted the capability of the countrymen. It considered itself rulers and the public as lesser and inferior”
"Nehruji thought that Indians were lazy and less intelligent."
"The royal family of the Congress party thought this way about my countrymen. Even today, it reflects in their way of thinking."
"Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly.”
"Congress shop is on the verge of closure in an attempt to launch the same product again and again."