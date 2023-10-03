Full List Of Journalists Raided Over China Funding Allegations

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Sanjay Rajoura is a stand-up comedian known for his satirical takes on socio-political issues. He does a special video segment for The NewsClick named 'Bharat Ek Mauj.' On Tuesday (October 3) morning, his house was raided by Delhi Police, as per reports.
Youtube/Video Screengrab
Bhasha Singh is a renowned journalist, writer and activist. She was the recipient of Ramnath Gonenka Award for best Hindi Journalist in 2007 for a story on manual – scavenging women. She writes as well as does video segment and interviews for NewsClick and was one of the journalists whose house was raided on Tuesday, October 3.
X/Bhasha Singh
Urmilesh is a veteran journalist and has worked with several leading Hindi newspapers and publications. He was also associated with the Rajya Sabha TV from 2010-2012. The journalist also faced raids by Delhi Police on October 3.
X/NewsClick
Prabir Purkayastha, editor of NewsClick, is an engineer by qualification and has been active in power, telecom and software sectors. He is a also a founding member of the Delhi Science Forum. Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha was brought to Delhi Police Special Cell office on Tuesday, October 3.
Youtube/The Caravan
Abhisar Sharma, a former TV news journalist and anchor, has been associated with the NewsClick and often hits out at the government in his videos. A vocal critic of the dispensation, his name was one of the prominent names that came under scanner after the matter of Chinese funding emerged in August and put question marks on NewsClick's funding.
X/Abhisar Sharma
Aunindyo Chakravarty, a former TV news channel journalist with the NDTV, is also an economist by qualification. He has been a psephologist too.
X/Aunindyo Chakravarty
Sohail Hashmi is an oral historian who is known for his tales and a recounter of Delhi of the yore. He is also a social activist, film-maker and heritage conservationist.
Instagram/Sohail Hashmi
