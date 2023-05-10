From Nirmala Sitharaman to Narayana Murthy, Karnataka votes to elect new government

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023

Karnataka started voting earlier on Wednesday and the poll would close at 6pm today. Meanwhile, here's a look into some of the leaders who casted their votes in the poll-bound state.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

BJP Yuva Morcha (Youth) President Tejasvi Surya

Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep

Actor and director Upendra

Actress Amulya

Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya and his family members

Businessman Narayana Murthy and author-wife Sudha Murthy

