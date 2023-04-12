From Jagan Reddy to Naveen Pattnaik: Here are richest CMs of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023
According to poll affidavits analysed by the ADR, 29 of the 30 incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis.
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest with total assets of ₹ 510 crore.
Arunanchal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu ranks second with total assets of over ₹163 crore.
Odisha’s Naveen Pattnaik owns assets worth ₹63 crore and ranks third in list of richest CMs.
Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over ₹3 crore.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has the lowest of assets among all CMs, amounting to ₹15 lakh.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan owns assets worth ₹1 crore.
Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar too has assets worth ₹1 crore.