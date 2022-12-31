FPJ Year Ender: Political leaders who switched to rival parties

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022

Kapil Sibal parted ways with Congress and filed his Rajya Sabha nomination as independent candidate with Samajwadi Party backing from Uttar Pradesh.

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab, joined BJP after merging his party - the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel too has quit Congress to join BJP.

Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar had left the party only to join the BJP.

Jaiveer Shergill - The former Congress spokesperson has been appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

