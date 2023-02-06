First time ever! Light combat jets land on INS Vikrant - Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023

In a historical milestone for Indian Navy, pilots carried out the landing of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) on India-made INS Vikrant.

Indian Navy

The successful landing displayed India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate Indigenous Aircraft Carrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft.

Indian Navy

The achievement is also a huge feat in efforts towards creating an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Indian Navy.

This marks the first time a fixed-wing aircraft has successfully landed on the carrier as part of its becoming operational.

Indian Navy

Commodore Shivnath Dahiya landed the LCA today on INS Vikrant.

Twitter

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, reacting to the landing, called it "a very historic and landmark achievement".

ANI

In September 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Twitter

Commissioning of INS Vikrant made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.

Twitter