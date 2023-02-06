First time ever! Light combat jets land on INS Vikrant - Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
In a historical milestone for Indian Navy, pilots carried out the landing of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) on India-made INS Vikrant.
The successful landing displayed India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate Indigenous Aircraft Carrier with indigenous Fighter Aircraft.
The achievement is also a huge feat in efforts towards creating an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.
This marks the first time a fixed-wing aircraft has successfully landed on the carrier as part of its becoming operational.
Commodore Shivnath Dahiya landed the LCA today on INS Vikrant.
Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, reacting to the landing, called it "a very historic and landmark achievement".
In September 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Commissioning of INS Vikrant made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.