First Day at the Lok Sabha Winter Session; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 07, 2022
PM Modi greets media personnel before the winter session
ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar
ANI
Amit Shah arrives to attend the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament
ANI
BJP MP Hema Malini arrives to attend the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament
ANI
PM Modi welcomes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to officiate on Rajya Sabha's Chair
ANI Twitter account
Supriya Sule slams Karnataka CM in Lok Sabha over border issue with Maharashtra
ANI Twitter account
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge greeting Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar
ANI Twitter account
Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal addresses the Parliament House
ANI Twitter account
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the Parliament House
ANI Twitter account
Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar speaks on NJAC verdict in his remarks in Upper House
ANI Twitter account