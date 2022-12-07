First Day at the Lok Sabha Winter Session; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 07, 2022

PM Modi greets media personnel before the winter session

ANI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar

ANI

Amit Shah arrives to attend the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament

ANI

BJP MP Hema Malini arrives to attend the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament

ANI

PM Modi welcomes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to officiate on Rajya Sabha's Chair

ANI Twitter account

Supriya Sule slams Karnataka CM in Lok Sabha over border issue with Maharashtra

ANI Twitter account

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge greeting Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

ANI Twitter account

Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal addresses the Parliament House

ANI Twitter account

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the Parliament House

ANI Twitter account

Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar speaks on NJAC verdict in his remarks in Upper House

ANI Twitter account