Fire breaks out in Lajpat Nagar Delhi; cause unknown

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Central Market Lajpat Nagar on Monday, May 29 evening
The intensity of the fire is still unclear. 12 fire tenders have already reached the spot
The officials were alerted at around 4.10 PM
ANI
No casualities have been reported yet
ANI
The flames that engulfed 'Guru Tegh Bahadur Silk Store' at the central market have reportedly spread to other stores
The cause of fire is still unknown
NDTV
Authorities are trying to douse the flames
ANI
Videos of the situation emerging show heavy flames and thick smoke coming out from the location