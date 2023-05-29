Fire breaks out in Lajpat Nagar Delhi; cause unknown

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023

A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Central Market Lajpat Nagar on Monday, May 29 evening

The intensity of the fire is still unclear. 12 fire tenders have already reached the spot

The officials were alerted at around 4.10 PM

No casualities have been reported yet

The flames that engulfed 'Guru Tegh Bahadur Silk Store' at the central market have reportedly spread to other stores

The cause of fire is still unknown

Authorities are trying to douse the flames

Videos of the situation emerging show heavy flames and thick smoke coming out from the location

