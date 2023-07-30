Dheeran Chinnamalai Death Anniversary: Must Know Facts From Life Of The Warrior

After the deaths of Kattabomman and Tipu Sultan in 1799, Chinnamalai joined forces with Dhondia Wagh and Maruthu Pandiyar. Together with local Pattakarars like Varanavasi Gounder and Vella Gounder of Erode, Kumara Vellai of Perundurai (Chinnamalai's sister's husband), Somandurai Muchadayandi Vanaraya Gounder of Pollachi, Appachi Gounder of Paramathi-Velur, Aravakurichi Periya Thambi, and the Naicker Polygars of Dhali, Virupakshi, and Ramagiri, they launched an attack on the British at Coimbatore in 1800.

Twitter