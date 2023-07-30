Dheeran Chinnamalai Death Anniversary: Must Know Facts From Life Of The Warrior

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Dheeran Chinnamalai was a Palayakkarar and Pattakarar renowned for his resistance against the British East India Company. On the 31st of July, we commemorate his death anniversary. Let's take a glimpse into his remarkable life and ultimate sacrifice.
Dheeran Chinnamalai, originally named Theerthagiri, came into the world on April 17, 1756, in what is now known as Kangeyam. Born into an esteemed family, he received comprehensive training in various fundamental skills such as swordsmanship, archery, and wrestling from an early age.
Chinnamalai valiantly opposed the Mysore government, which was levying taxes in the Kongu region. It was during this resistance that he earned the name "Chinnamalai," as he successfully halted the tax collection between Chennimalai and Sivanmalai.
In his quest to liberate India from British rule, Chinnamalai formed an alliance with the King of Mysore, Tipu Sultan. Together, they achieved remarkable success in three battles fought in Mysore against the British forces. However, the British, furious at their defeats, devised a new and cunning war strategy to counter this alliance.
Following his involvement in the battles alongside Tipu Sultan against the British at Srirangapatna, Chinnamalai returned to Odanilai and constructed a fortress there. Subsequently, after the passing of Tipu Sultan, Chinnamalai emerged as a prominent commander during the Polygar Wars, particularly in the Second Polygar War that unfolded between 1801 and 1802.
After the deaths of Kattabomman and Tipu Sultan in 1799, Chinnamalai joined forces with Dhondia Wagh and Maruthu Pandiyar. Together with local Pattakarars like Varanavasi Gounder and Vella Gounder of Erode, Kumara Vellai of Perundurai (Chinnamalai's sister's husband), Somandurai Muchadayandi Vanaraya Gounder of Pollachi, Appachi Gounder of Paramathi-Velur, Aravakurichi Periya Thambi, and the Naicker Polygars of Dhali, Virupakshi, and Ramagiri, they launched an attack on the British at Coimbatore in 1800.
The British forces successfully halted the allied armies, compelling Chinnamalai and the Polygars of Kongu Nadu to launch an attack on Coimbatore. Unfortunately, his army faced defeat, and Chinnamalai had to evade the pursuing British forces. However, he adopted guerrilla warfare tactics and achieved victories over the British in battles at Cauvery in 1801, Odanilai Kangeyam in 1802, and Arachalur in 1804.
Historical accounts vary regarding the specific date, but it is believed that Chinnamalai, along with his two brothers, was executed by hanging at Sankagiri Fort. Some sources mention the date as 2nd August 1805, while others indicate 31st July as the date of their execution.
On 31 July 2005, a commemorative postage stamp commemorating him was released by India Post. Until 1997, Tiruchirapalli division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was known as Dheeran Chinnamalai Transport Corporation. The headquarter of Erode district collectorate office building and Erode Municipal Corporation was named after him.
