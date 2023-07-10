Delhi Rain: Yamuna Crosses Warning Mark; Kejriwal Says 'Flood-Like Situation Unlikely'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
As monsoon woes continue to impact the national capital, many residents blamed civic authorities for mismanagement.
ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi.
PTI
The Yamuna River swells up as water level reaches near danger mark at the old Yamuna Bridge in New Delhi.
PTI
Rickshaw drivers pull their vehicles out of water physically.
ANI
Water logging witnessed in several areas.
PTI
Due to incessant rain, traffic was disrupted at nine places in the city.
PTI