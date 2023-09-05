Delhi Now Boasts Of Highest Number Of Electric Buses; CM Kejriwal & Governor Saxena Flag Off 400 New Ones (See)

By: ANI | September 05, 2023
In a move toward sustainable and eco-friendly urban transportation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged off 400 new electric buses in Delhi today.
PTI
With this addition, Delhi now boasts a total of 800 electric buses, making it the city with the highest number of electric buses in India.
The Delhi government has placed orders for a total of 1,500 electric buses, out of which 921 buses have received subsidies under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme.
The operational cost for these 921 buses over 12 years is estimated at Rs 4,091 crores, with the central government providing Rs 417 crores as FAME subsidies, while the Delhi government bears Rs 3,674 crores.
The remaining 579 buses will be fully purchased and operated by the Delhi government, with 90 per cent of the total cost covered by the Delhi government and 10 per cent by the central government as FAME subsidies.
Delhi now boasts a fleet size of 7,135 buses, comprising 4,088 buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,047 under DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System). Of these, 800 are electric buses, a significant milestone in the city's efforts to combat air pollution and reduce its carbon footprint.
The 800 electric buses are expected to save approximately 45,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, contributing to a greener and cleaner Delhi. Over their 12-year lifespan, these buses are estimated to save a total of 5.4 lakh tonnes of CO2.
By the end of 2023, Delhi aims to increase its electric bus fleet to 1,900, making it one of the cities with the highest number of electric buses globally.
