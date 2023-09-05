Delhi Now Boasts Of Highest Number Of Electric Buses; CM Kejriwal & Governor Saxena Flag Off 400 New Ones (See)

By: ANI | September 05, 2023

In a move toward sustainable and eco-friendly urban transportation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged off 400 new electric buses in Delhi today.

PTI

With this addition, Delhi now boasts a total of 800 electric buses, making it the city with the highest number of electric buses in India.

Twitter

The Delhi government has placed orders for a total of 1,500 electric buses, out of which 921 buses have received subsidies under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme.

Twitter

The operational cost for these 921 buses over 12 years is estimated at Rs 4,091 crores, with the central government providing Rs 417 crores as FAME subsidies, while the Delhi government bears Rs 3,674 crores.

Twitter

The remaining 579 buses will be fully purchased and operated by the Delhi government, with 90 per cent of the total cost covered by the Delhi government and 10 per cent by the central government as FAME subsidies.

Twitter

Delhi now boasts a fleet size of 7,135 buses, comprising 4,088 buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,047 under DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System). Of these, 800 are electric buses, a significant milestone in the city's efforts to combat air pollution and reduce its carbon footprint.

Twitter

The 800 electric buses are expected to save approximately 45,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, contributing to a greener and cleaner Delhi. Over their 12-year lifespan, these buses are estimated to save a total of 5.4 lakh tonnes of CO2.

PTI

By the end of 2023, Delhi aims to increase its electric bus fleet to 1,900, making it one of the cities with the highest number of electric buses globally.

PTI

Thanks For Reading!

G20 Summit 2023: Slums & Construction Sites Curtained, Dogs Captured In Delhi Ahead Of Dignitaries'...
Find out More