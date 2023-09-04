Delhi Gets A Facelift Ahead Of G20 Summit; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place from September 9-10 at 'Bharat Mandapam', the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre at the Pragati Maidan. The capital city has been preparing for the same since a few months. Here are some pictures from the beautification process.
PTI
The stretch of Mathura Road facing the Pragati Maidan has been spruced up and decorated with thematic posters, artistic logos and flags of G20 member nations.
ANI
On the opening day of the summit, a 'Culture Corridor' envisioned by the Ministry of Culture will also be unveiled at Bharat Mandapam.
PTI
As part of the 'Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum', artefacts in physical and digital formats sourced from all G20 members and invited countries, will be exhibited on the same floor where the leaders' meetings will take place, and they will walk through this "cultural corridor" while moving into and out of the summit room.
ANI
The exhibition of physical and digital artefacts under the 'Culture Corridor' will be spread over a 10,000 sq ft area in the hallway skirting the summit room, with a huge immersive zone planned in an alcove with a mega screen display, the sources said.
PTI
During the summit meeting, the world leaders will also plant saplings of national plants or plant species native to their respective countries as part of efforts to create a G20 Garden in the Bharat Mandapam complex.
PTI
In an interview to PTI, G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said arrangements are also afoot to make the India visit memorable for the spouses of the world leaders through live demonstrative sessions on the rich handicrafts legacy of the country coupled with a shopping experience at the National Gallery of Modern Art.
ANI
Pardeshi said special attention is being given to the gifts for the visiting leaders and delegates with preference given to handicrafts, textile and painting traditions of the country.
PTI
"We have identified hotels in central Delhi, Aerocity, Gurugram and some neighbouring areas as VVIP hotels to accommodate world leaders, accompanying delegations and media representatives," he said.
PTI
All private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days. Accordingly, companies have announced flexible work measures during the G20 weekend.
ANI
During the final session of the summit, a few minutes will be devoted to the symbolic handing over of the G20 Presidency to Brazil, he said.
ANI
