Delhi Air Pollution: Post-Diwali, City's Air Quality Deteriorates Significantly, Smog Envelopes National Capital

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023

Post-Diwali, Delhi-NCR's air quality has significantly deteriorated, falling into the 'Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

ANI

This comes after the city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog following the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night.

ANI

Thick layer of smog enveloped the Kartavya Path in Delhi on Monday morning.

ANI

In the early morning hours (Monday), 'poor' air quality was observed across the capital.

ANI

Despite the AAP government's complete ban on firecrackers and the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign, visuals from various parts of Delhi, including Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Karol Bagh, and Punjabi Bagh, showed fireworks lighting up the night sky on Sunday.

ANI

Firecracker waste was seen in various places post-Diwali celebrations.

ANI

Previous data related to pollution shows that since the last week of October, the national capital's air quality has been at its worst.

ANI

