Bihar: JDU, BJP Take Potshots At Each Other Over Political 'Ravan' Cartoons

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
The cartoon controversy in Bihar has taken an interesting twist as JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar tweeted that Jan Sangh (now RSS) depicted Mahatma Gandhi as 'Ravan' in a cartoon dating back to 1945. He also shared a clipping featuring the said cartoon.
In pic: JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar
Neeraj Kumar referred to a magazine called 'Agrini,' in which Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s murderer, was an editor. He also took a dig at BJP's hero, Savarkar.
In his tweet, he stated, "In 1945, a magazine named Agrini was published in India, with Nathuram Godse as the editor."
In pic: Nathuram Godse
He went on to say that, according to the magazine, Savarkar, who had apologized to the British rulers, had referred to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajgopalachari, and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru as 'Ravan.'
In pic: JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar
The cartoon battle began on Vijayadashami, when BJP state president Samrat Choudhary depicted Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar, and Tejashwi Yadav as Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath, respectively.
In pic: BJP state president Samrat Choudhary's cartoon
Neeraj Kumar challenged the RSS and BJP leaders by saying, "You initiated this, and we will see it through to a logical conclusion. If you have the courage, refute it."
In pic: BJP state president Samrat Choudhary
In response, Neeraj Kumar showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samrat Choudhary as 'Ravan' in a satirical cartoon.
In pic: Neeraj Kumar's cartoon on Samrat Choudhary
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh mentioned that in Neeraj Kumar's post, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was portrayed in a manner reminiscent of a suicide bomber.
In pic: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
