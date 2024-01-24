Bharat Ratna: 5 Lesser-Known Bharat Ratna Recipients

By: Rahul M | January 24, 2024
Bharat Ratna (Jewel of India) is India's highest civilian award conferred acknowledging exceptional service or performance of the highest order in various fields including arts, literature, science, public service, and sports
Established on January 2, 1954, the first recipient of the award was Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Kesavan, a Congressman from Tamil Nadu.
While you might know that prominent figures like Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, and others secured this title, here are some lesser-known Bharat Ratna awardees.
Dr Bhagwan Das: Born in Benaras and founded the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University, Das was conferred with the honour in 1958 for his noteworthy works in education, philosophy, and social reform
Purushottam Das Tandon: A freedom fighter from Uttar Pradesh who attempted to bestow Hindi the status of India's official language is one of the Bharat Ratna recipients. He received the award in 1961 for his exceptional contribution to public affairs
Dr Pandurang Vaman Kane: In 1963, the Sanskrit scholar and former Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra was given the highest civilian award recognising his academic contributions.
Prof. C. N. R. Rao : The Indian chemist is another achiever who is a lesser-known Bharat Ratna awardee (2014). He has authored nearly 2,000 published research works and 56 books.
Nanaji Deshmukh: Also known as Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh, the social reformer and politician posthumously received the Bharat Ratna in 2019, noting his works in the fields of education, health, and rural development.