Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse; See pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Aguwani Sultanganj bridge that was under construction over the Ganga river in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, collapsed on Sunday. Here are photos of the site.
The four-lane bridge, being built between Sultanganj in Bhagalpur and Aguwani in Khagaria district, is collapsing for the second time since its construction began.
In 2022, the structure collapsed due to strong winds and rain. The construction of the ₹1,716 crore bridge has already missed its deadline several times.
No casualties have been reported yet. The State Government has ordered a probe into the incident.
When the structure fell for the first time, serious questions were raised about the construction. However, no action was taken against the company.
Instead, they were given more time to complete the bridge work. SP Singla Construction, were the builders of the faulty construction.
The bridge is a vital link that connects the north and south Bihar.
A government official, during the press conference, said that they decided not to take any chance and went ahead with pulling down parts of the bridge.
The government has said that strict action should be taken against erring officials.
Thanks For Reading!