Bengaluru Rains In Pictures: Streets Water-Logged, Traffic Jams Add To Woes Of Commuters

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
The Bellandur area of Bengaluru witnessed heavy downpours, leading to extensive waterlogging on the streets and resulting in a three-kilometer-long traffic jam. Manyata Tech Park and Seshadripuram were also not spared from the deluge.
In response to the challenging conditions, the Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory and assured the public that they are working diligently to alleviate the situation.
They reported a significant incident near Bellanduru Kodi, where vehicles and commuters found themselves trapped in the midst of the floodwaters. With the assistance of a tractor, the traffic police successfully rescued all commuters and pedestrians from the affected area.
The traffic police urged commuters to avoid the affected route, emphasizing that it is currently unsuitable for travel. Instead, they recommended using the Outer Ring Road as an alternative route.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that rainfall occurred in a few places in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, while North Interior Karnataka experienced dry weather conditions.
Specific rainfall measurements include 9 cm in Somwarpet (Kodagu district), 8 cm in CR Patna (Hassan district), and 7 cm in Tumakuru and Hoskote (Bengaluru Rural district), according to IMD.
IMD's forecast for Bengaluru indicates the likelihood of light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers in some areas over the next 24 hours.
The Met department also predicted generally cloudy skies for the next 48 hours, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected, particularly in the evening and night.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are projected to be around 29 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.
According to the weather monitoring website Skymet Weather, Bengaluru received 66 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, marking the highest 24-hour rainfall for October since 2017.
The monthly average for October stands at 186.4 mm. The city can expect more rain in the coming 2-3 days as the weather pattern persists.
Thanks For Reading!