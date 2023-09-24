Asian Games 2023: Silver For India In 10M Air Rifle Shooting; See Pics

The team medals in shooting are decided on the combined scores of a country's shooters in the qualification round. All three Indians were up to the task in the qualification round with Ramita shooting consistently with scores of 104.3, 106.7, 105.2, 104.3, 105.4 and 106.0 in the six series to garner 631.9, which placed her second behind Han Jiyan of China, who smashed the qualification Asian Games record and Asian record with a superb 634.1.

PTI