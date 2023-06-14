Anna Hazare Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts on the Soldier-Turned-Activist

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Social activist Anna Hazare turns 86 years old on June 15, Thursday. Here are some lesser known facts about the staunch soldier-turned-Anti-Corruption leader.
In his 86 year long journey, he has fought many battles. Some against corruption, alcoholism, and even as a soldier in the Indian army.
Anna was born as Kisan Baburao Hazare to Ralegan Siddhi, a village in Maharashtra's drought-prone Ahmadnagar.
After taking voluntary retirement from the 9th Maratha Battalion of the Indian Army in 1978 at the age of 39, he returned to Ralegan Siddhi and transformed the place into a sterling model village.
In 1992, he received Padma Bhushan for the same. He had rid the village of alcoholism and had set up rainwater harvesting systems.
His most famous battle was in 2011 and 2013 for anti-corruption law, the Lokpal Bill, which gained massive public support. Hazare’s hunger strikes exerted pressure on the UPA government, which had to agree to all of his demands.
The activist who could study only upto seventh standard in school, has received various awards including, CNN-IBN Indian of the Year in Public Service, Padma Shri, etc.
His anti-corruption fight was a turning point in India's political scene because it had indirectly paved way for fall of the UPA government and rise of the Aam Aadmi Party.
