Anantnag Encounter: Heart-Rending Pictures Surface From Funeral Of Martyred J&K DSP Humayun Bhat

“Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief,” LG’s office said in a post on the social media platform, X.

ANI