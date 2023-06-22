A Story of Exemplary Service of Devrani Sisters; Conferred National Florence Nightingale Award

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
In recognition for their remarkable and service for almost four decades, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, conferred the National Florence Nightingale award on Maj Gen Smita Devrani & Brig Amita Devrani for the years 2022 and 2023 respectively. Here is more about the lives and service of both sisters.
Major General Smita Devrani was commissioned into the MNS in 1983. She has held various key clinical, staff and administrative appointments.
She served as Principal Matron, Army Hospital (Research & Referral); Brigadier MNS, Headquarters (Central Command); Principal Matron, Command Hospital (Southern Command) and Director MNS (Admin.) She is currently the Additional Director General (ADG) of Military Nursing Service (MNS) Major General.
In the Major's decades long career, She even volunteered to be part of the team which climbed the Mount Nyragongo in Congo which is an active strata volcano at an elevation of 3470 metres.
Her sister, Brigadier Amita Devrani was commissioned into the service in 1986. She assumed her present appointment of Brigadier MNS, Southern Command on September 01, 2021.
The Brigadier also has held various important positions like Principal College of Nursing, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune; College of Nursing, Army Hospital, Research & Referral and Vice Principal, College of Nursing, Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Asvini.
She is currently Brigadier MNS, Headquarters, Southern Command Brigadier. Both sisters hail from Kotdwar district of Uttarakhand.
The National Florence Nightingale award, instituted by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in 1973, is given to recognise the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to society.