6 best selling books by Jawaharlal Nehru; India's 1st PM died today

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
On May 27, 1964, Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India, one who gave a sense of direction to the newly formed nation, passed away
Here are 6 books by the longest serving Prime Minister of India, that reflects his vision for the country
This book gives a broad view of Indian history, culture and philosophy. The television series Bharat Ek Khoj (1988) was based on this book. Jawaharlal Nehru wrote this during his imprisonment at Ahmednagar fort
This book is a collection of letters that Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to his daughter Indira when he was in various Indian prisons for three years. The letters were meant to introduce her to the world and its history
Jawaharlal Nehru: An Autobiography was penned written between 1934 and 1935 while he was in prison. It paints a vivid picture of the pre-independence era in India
Letters from a Father to His Daughter- is a collection of 30 letters sent in the year 1928 to his 10 year old daughter, Indira Gandhi
In India and the World, Nehru provides an interesting and relevant take on how India could stand up to international superpowers
Jawaharlal Nehru used to write fortnightly letters to the heads of the country’s provincial governments, while he was PM, a tradition he kept until a few months before his death. This book contains a collection of those letters
Many political leaders paid tribute to Nehru today. "Freedom and power bring responsibility," Jawaharlal Nehru
