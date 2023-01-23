5 major controversies during tenure of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has decided to step down
He said he has requested PM Modi to relieve him of his duty
Here are five major controversies Koshyari courted during his tumultuous career
In November last, Koshyari called Maratha emperor Shivaji "an icon of the olden days"
In July last year, he faced flack after saying if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are taken out of Maharashtra, it will have no money left.
In March 2022, Koshyari mocked social reformers Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule for "getting married at a young age".
Koshyari faced anger from MVA govt after he did not fill 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council from his quota.
In November 2019, Koshyari hurriedly administered oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar early morning.
