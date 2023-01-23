5 major controversies during tenure of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has decided to step down

facebook/bsKoshyari

He said he has requested PM Modi to relieve him of his duty

facebook/bsKoshyari

Here are five major controversies Koshyari courted during his tumultuous career

facebook/bsKoshyari

In November last, Koshyari called Maratha emperor Shivaji "an icon of the olden days"

facebook/bsKoshyari

In July last year, he faced flack after saying if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are taken out of Maharashtra, it will have no money left.

facebook/bsKoshyari

In March 2022, Koshyari mocked social reformers Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule for "getting married at a young age".

facebook/bsKoshyari

Koshyari faced anger from MVA govt after he did not fill 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council from his quota.

facebook/bsKoshyari

In November 2019, Koshyari hurriedly administered oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar early morning.

ANI