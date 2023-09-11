5 Lesser Known Facts About Feroze Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Feroze Jehangir Gandhi was born on September 12 in 1912. His father, Jehangir Faredoon Ghandy, resided at Nauroji Natakwala Bhawan in Khetwadi Mohalla, Bombay, and worked as a marine engineer.
Feroze was the youngest among five siblings, including two brothers and two sisters. He married former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in March 1942.
He was a freedom fighter, politician and journalist. Here are 5 lesser known facts about him.
Feroze was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and changed his surname spelling from "Gandhy" to "Gandhi" after joining the freedom struggle. His former name was Feroze Jehangir Ghandy.
He was imprisoned several times. Once for his active involvement in the Quit India Movement. In 1930, he was arrested along with Lal Bahadur Shastri who was the head of Allahabad District Congress Committee, and was lodged in Faizabad Jail for nineteen months.
Feroze won India's first Election in 1952 from the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 1957, Gandhi was re-elected from Rae Bareli.
He initiated the Private Member's Bill for the protection of Freedom of the Press and a number of nationalization drives, starting with the Life Insurance Corporation.
Feroze Gandhi died at the age of 47 on Sept 8, 1960, at the Willingdon Hospital. The cause of his death was a second heart attack.
