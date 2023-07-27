7 Times When Governments Faced No Confidence Motion Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday, approved the Opposition's motion of no-confidence, initiated by Congress party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Centre. The purpose is to urge PM Modi to address the issue of Manipur violence that had caused a continuous five-day deadlock in the Parliament.

Here are 7 times when government of India had to face the No Confindence Motion in the Parliament.

July 2018 against the Modi government by Srinivas Kesineni.

August 2003 by Sonia Gandhi against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

July 1979 against the Morarji Desai government by YB Chavan.

July 1970 against Indira Gandhi government by Madhu Limaye.

November 1966 against Indira Gandhi government by Umashankar Trivedi.

August 1966 against the Indira Gandhi government by HN Bahuguna.

Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister faced maximum no-confidence motions - 15. She survived each of the 15 floor tests.

