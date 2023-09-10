World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: How To Identify Depression

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
Depression is more than just feeling sad; it's a persistent and overwhelming mood disorder. Here are some common signs and symptoms that may help you identify depression in yourself or someone else.
Pexels
1. Persistent sadness: Feeling persistently sad, empty, or hopeless for most of the day, nearly every day, for at least two weeks.
Pexels
2. Loss of interest or pleasure: A significant decrease in interest or pleasure in previously enjoyed activities, including hobbies, socializing, or work.
Pexels
3. Changes in appetite or weight: Significant changes in appetite, leading to either weight gain or weight loss.
Pexels
4. Sleep disturbances: Experiencing insomnia (difficulty falling or staying asleep) or hypersomnia (excessive sleep) on a regular basis.
Pexels
5. Fatigue: Feeling chronically tired, even after a full night's sleep, and lacking energy for daily tasks.
Pexels
6. Feelings of worthlessness or guilt: Persistent feelings of worthlessness, self-blame, or excessive guilt, often without a specific cause.
Pexels
7. Difficulty concentrating: Struggling to concentrate, make decisions, or remember things, which can affect work or daily responsibilities.
Pexels
8. Physical symptoms: Experiencing unexplained physical symptoms like headaches, digestive problems, or chronic pain that don't respond well to treatment.
Pexels
9. Irritability or agitation: Feeling easily agitated, restless, or on edge, even over minor issues.
Pexels
10. Social withdrawal: Withdrawing from friends, family, and social activities, often due to feelings of low self-esteem or the belief that others are better off without you.
Pexels
11. Thoughts of death or suicide: Having thoughts of death, dying, or suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know is experiencing these thoughts, seek immediate professional help.
Pexels
12. Changes in physical activity: Significant changes in physical activity, which can include either agitation (restlessness) or psychomotor retardation (slowed movements and speech).
Pexels
Thanks For Reading!