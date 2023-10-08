Why Should We Celebrate World Post Day?

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
World Post Day is an annual observance that celebrates the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and highlights the essential role of postal services in connecting people and facilitating communication worldwide.
World Post Day is observed on October 9th each year, commemorating the anniversary of the UPU's establishment in 1874. The UPU, a specialized agency of the United Nations, was founded in Bern, Switzerland, with the goal of promoting and coordinating international postal services.
This union played a pivotal role in standardizing postal practices and facilitating international mail exchanges. World Post Day serves several important purposes including:
1. Postal Services Appreciation: It provides a platform to appreciate and acknowledge the hard work of postal workers and the vital services they provide. Postal workers play a crucial role in delivering mail, packages, and essential communications to people all over the world.
2. Promoting Philately: Philately, the collection and study of postage stamps, is closely associated with postal services. World Post Day encourages philatelists and stamp collectors to celebrate their passion and share their collections with others.
3. Highlighting the Digital Divide: In an era of rapid digital communication, World Post Day also underscores the importance of traditional postal services, especially in regions with limited access to the internet or where physical mail remains a primary means of communication.
4. Supporting Global Cooperation: It emphasizes the role of the UPU in fostering international cooperation among postal administrations and promoting innovations in postal services.
World Post Day serves as a reminder that postal services continue to play a vital role in connecting people, businesses, and governments across the world, promoting communication, trade, and cultural exchange.
