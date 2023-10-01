International Day of Non-Violence: 10 Effective Ways To Manage Anger

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
"International Day of Non-Violence" is observed on October 2nd, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement who advocated for non-violent civil disobedience. It serves as a reminder of Gandhi's philosophy and approach to resolving conflicts through non-violent means, promoting peace and understanding worldwide.
Managing anger effectively is essential for maintaining healthy relationships and emotional well-being. It is the first step towards avoiding violence.
On this occasion, here are some strategies to help you manage anger.
1. Recognize Triggers: Identify the situations, people, or circumstances that trigger your anger. Awareness of these triggers is the first step in managing your reactions.
2. Practice Deep Breathing: When you feel anger rising, take deep breaths to calm yourself down. Inhale slowly through your nose, hold your breath for a few seconds, and then exhale slowly. This can help relax your body and mind.
3. Count to Ten: Before responding to a situation that angers you, take a moment. Counting to ten gives you time to cool down and think before reacting impulsively.
4. Use Relaxation Techniques: Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep muscle relaxation. These methods can help reduce overall stress, making it easier to manage anger.
5. Exercise Regularly: Physical activity can act as a natural stress reliever. Regular exercise not only keeps you physically healthy but also helps in managing your emotions, including anger.
6. Seek Support: Talk to someone you trust about what's making you angry. Sometimes, just venting your feelings to a friend or family member can provide relief and perspective.
7. Practice Assertiveness: Learn to express your feelings and needs assertively, without being aggressive. Assertive communication can prevent misunderstandings and reduce the likelihood of anger.
8. Use "I" Statements: When discussing your concerns, use "I" statements to express your feelings without blaming others. For example, say "I feel upset when..." instead of "You always make me angry when..."
9. Take a Break: If you feel overwhelmed by anger, take a break from the situation. Remove yourself from the environment and give yourself time to calm down before addressing the issue.
10. Seek Professional Help: If you find it difficult to control your anger despite trying various strategies, consider seeking help from a therapist or counselor. They can provide specialized techniques to manage anger and address underlying issues.
Managing anger is a skill that takes time and practice. By implementing these strategies, you can develop healthier ways to cope with and express your emotions. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
